Clouds Linger Today, but What About the Weekend?

by Ryan Stinnett

Today starts off cloudy, but through the day, drier air will return to the area, allowing for a gradually clearing sky from northwest to southeast across the state. By late in the day, most of us will be seeing a clear sky. Temperatures will remain cool, but should at least return to the low 60s this afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: For the high school playoff games tonight, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling into the 40s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: For Saturday and Sunday, expect sunny mild days, and clear cold nights. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s while low 70s should return Sunday. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s over the weekend, and some frost is expected, especially across North Alabama this weekend.

AUBURN AT TEXAS A&M (2:30p CT kickoff at Kyle Field): Expect a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 70 degrees… falling into the 60s during the second half.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT TROY (2:30p CT kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): A great day for football; the sky will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s during the first half, falling to near 60 by the final whistle.

LSU AT ALABAMA (6:00p CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 50s during the game.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks great much of next week with sunny days and chilly nights. We are forecasting highs mostly in the 70s and lows in the 40s/50s. A cold front could bring some rain toward the end of the week likely on Friday.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Wanda, with sustained winds of 50 mph, will continue to meander over the North Atlantic far from land this week. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

Have a fantastic Friday!!!

Ryan