Dothan Man Sentenced to Prison for Truck Bombing

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Dothan man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for a 2017 truck bombing.

Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart says 48-year-old Sylvio Joeseph King was trying to kill the driver. In addition to the nine-year prison sentence, he was given three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

King pleaded guilty to conspiracy and the malicious use of an explosive device in October 2020.

According to a plea agreement and court records from his co-defendant’s trial, King worked at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan with co-defendant, 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Haydt, from Taylor. King developed a friendship with Haydt and she told King of her relationship and custody issues with a former boyfriend. Haydt would frequently communicate to King her hatred of the ex-boyfriend and how the custody dispute was impacting her and her other children.

Evidence presented at Haydt’s trial showed that she provided King with her ex-boyfriend’s address and, in the early morning hours of October 23, 2017, King placed an explosive device in the ex’s work truck and detonated the bomb while the victim was driving to work. The victim survived.

Haydt was convicted for her role in the conspiracy after a four-day trial in October 2021. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 1, 2022.

— Information from the U.S. Department of Justice