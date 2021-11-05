Family of Man Shot by Montgomery Police Officer File Lawsuit Against the City

by Alabama News Network Staff

A lawsuit has been filed in an officer-involved shooting in Montgomery.

As Alabama News Network reported last month, Montgomery police were called to a domestic disturbance on Glade Park Drive on October 17. The family of Tidera Harris. says he was shot by a police officer while handcuffed and walking toward his car.

He’s still in the hospital.

Attorney Julian McPhillips is representing the family, which is suing on claims of excessive force and police brutality.

“This is very hard for me to talk about it,” Valencia Harris, Tidera Harris’ mother, said. “All I want to know is where he was injured at, and I couldn’t get any answers from anybody about his whereabouts, how he got hurt or what happened.”

The City of Montgomery says information that is being presented is not accurate, but cannot comment further.

The case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation, which is routine when there’s an officer-involved shooting.

Police have not named the officer involved.