Groundbreaking Ceremony for Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Mentor Facility

by Carrington Cole

Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning.

The fraternity is building a new facility geared towards mentoring young men of Montgomery. The previous facility needed to be replaced because of its age and cost for yearly repairs. The fraternity has multiple age groups for potential mentees to continue their mentorship as they get older. The new facility will have a tutoring area and a computer lab for the young men in the program.

Darold Boswell, Polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi Montgomery Chapter, discussed why their mentor program is beneficial for the community.

“Kappa Alpha Psi is consisted of men of achievement,” stated Boswell. “From the program, you probably witnessed: we have doctors, we have lawyers, we have educators, nurses, pretty much any field that a young man might be interested in going in.”

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity are still in need of donations and mentors for their program.