Mostly Cloudy, Cool, And Breezy Friday; A Nice Weekend

by Ben Lang

Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy weather continues for the rest of Friday. The clouds and a brisk northeast breeze up to 15 mph result in high temperatures struggling to reach 60°. Clouds gradually break apart this evening and overnight. Temperatures turn cooler as a result. Morning lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s around sunrise Saturday.

The weekend weather looks much nicer. Some clouds may linger in east Alabama Saturday morning, the rest of the day looks sunny for us all. Despite the plentiful sunshine, temperatures only warm into the 60s. Saturday night lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday looks sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The weather looks nice for the first few days of next week. Temperatures look warmer, with highs in the mid 70s Monday. Many locations could reach the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday looks sunny, Tuesday mostly sunny, and Wednesday partly cloudy. Our next weather system arrives late next week. Models haven’t been particularly consistent so far on the timing of rain. However, looks like spotty showers are possible next Thursday. Rain could be more widespread next Friday.