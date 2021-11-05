No. 12 Auburn Still in SEC West Race as Tigers Face No. 13 Texas A&M

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Auburn, Ala.

No. 12 Auburn is looking to stay in contention for the Southeastern Conference Western Division against No. 13 Texas A&M, the team that kept the Tigers’ hopes alive with the Aggies’ win over Alabama.

Auburn and the Crimson Tide are the only one-loss SEC teams in the West, which could mean a winner-take-all Iron Bowl on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Tigers first have to find a way to beat Texas A&M in College Station, something Alabama couldn’t do. Bo Nix has taken control of the Auburn offense in recent weeks. Nix outdueled Ole Miss’ Matt Corral in Auburn’s 31-20 victory over the Rebels.

The Aggies are looking for their fourth straight victory and their first win over Auburn in College Station.

The game is at 2:30PM CDT on CBS 8.

