No. 12 Auburn Still in SEC West Race as Tigers Face No. 13 Texas A&M

by Alabama News Network Staff

No. 12 Auburn is looking to stay in contention for the Southeastern Conference Western Division against No. 13 Texas A&M, the team that kept the Tigers’ hopes alive with the Aggies’ win over Alabama.

Auburn and the Crimson Tide are the only one-loss SEC teams in the West, which could mean a winner-take-all Iron Bowl on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Tigers first have to find a way to beat Texas A&M in College Station, something Alabama couldn’t do. Bo Nix has taken control of the Auburn offense in recent weeks. Nix outdueled Ole Miss’ Matt Corral in Auburn’s 31-20 victory over the Rebels.

The Aggies are looking for their fourth straight victory and their first win over Auburn in College Station.

The game is at 2:30PM CDT on CBS 8.

