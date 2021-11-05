Trending Sunny & Warmer

by Shane Butler

High pressure will build over the deep south this weekend. This will put us underneath a mostly clear and dry weather pattern. Temps will start out chilly with upper 30s to lower 40s both days. Abundant sunshine should allow temps to recover nicely with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. It should be great for any of your outdoors plans both days. The sunny and dry weather continues into next week. Temps will actually climb a lot more and we’re looking at upper 70s by midweek. Later in the week, we have a frontal boundary approaching the state. Moisture will gradually be on the increase and we could see a few showers Thursday but more likely Friday. We’re on the backside of the front going into that weekend. This will put us back into a sunny sky for both Saturday and Sunday.