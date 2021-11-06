Beautiful Weekend Ahead With A Slight Warm Up Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: High pressure to our west has given us some absolutely gorgeous weather, while also bringing some below average temperatures. Currently, most areas are struggling to reach the mid 60s, and a northerly breeze has knocked down those temperatures some, as well. There’s hardly been a cloud in sight!

TONIGHT: Clear and cool conditions will persist into the evening and overnight hours, with some areas dropping into the upper 30s! No need to drip any pipes just yet, but it will be chilly!

TOMORROW: We are expecting a slight warming trend heading into tomorrow, with highs hovering right around 70° for most of the area. Clear, blue skies are also expected!

EXTENDED: Temperatures will be slightly on the rise to start the week, hovering in the low to mid 70s. But we are keeping our eyes on another cold front to come through Thursday into Friday which could bring us some rain, and drop our high temperatures potentially into the mid 50s! Next weekend is looking clear, though.