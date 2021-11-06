No. 12 Auburn Gets Only a Field Goal in 20-3 Loss to No. 13 Texas A&M

by Alabama News Network Staff

Texas A&M’s Micheal Clemons scored the game’s only touchdown on a 24-yard fumble return early in the fourth quarter, and No. 13 Texas A&M beat No. 12 Auburn 20-3.

Clemons’ scoop-and-score came after defensive tackle Jayden Peevy poked the ball away from scrambling Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.

The 6-foot-5 Clemons picked up the ball and sprinted to the end zone.

Zach Calzada finished 15 of 29 for 192 yards for Texas A&M, shaking off an apparent injury to his non-throwing shoulder in the third quarter.

The Aggies survived a defensive battle between the two highest-ranked two-loss teams in the country.

Auburn had its four-game winning streak in College Station snapped. Had Auburn won out the rest of its season, it could have set up an Iron Bowl showdown with No. 2 Alabama, with the winner clinching the SEC West and going on to face No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

The Tigers will host Mississippi State at 11AM CST next Saturday, Nov. 13.

