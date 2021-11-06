Troy Holds Off South Alabama Comeback to Win 31-24

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jamontez Woods scored two touchdowns, KJ Robertson returned an interception for a score, and Troy defeated South Alabama 31-24.

After Desmond Trotter’s 4-yard run gave South Alabama a 7-0 lead, Troy responded with 31 consecutive points.

Bruce Brooks kicked a short field goal, Woods scored on two short runs and Tez Johnson had a 31-yard TD run before Robertson gave the Trojans a 31-7 lead with his interception return.

Trotter connected with Terrion Avery for two TD passes to make it 31-21 but the Jaguars were held to three points in the fourth quarter.

Troy hosts No. 24 Louisiana next Saturday.

