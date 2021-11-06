UPDATE: Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Fatal Shooting on Monticello Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man on Monticello Drive.

Capt. Saba Coleman says officers have charged 33-year-old Sidney Whatley of Montgomery, with capital murder. He is accused of killing 36-year-old Willie Davis in the 5800 block of Monticello Drive at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, October 31.

Whatley is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Coleman says no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.