AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Remains No. 3; Auburn Falls to No. 16

by Alabama News Network Staff

The AP Top 25 College Football Poll for November 7 has Alabama maintaining its No. 3 spot, while Auburn tumbled four places to No. 16 after its loss to Texas A&M.

Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 ranking by just four points over Alabama, while Oregon passed Ohio State to move up to No. 5.

Both Alabama and Auburn had difficult games on Saturday, with Alabama beating unranked LSU 20-14, while Auburn fell on the road to Texas A&M 20-3, failing to score after an early field goal.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week. Oklahoma, which had an open date, stayed at No. 4. Oregon jumped Ohio State at No. 6, taking advantage of Michigan State’s first loss of the season.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll, released Sunday, Nov. 7:

Georgia (63 first-place votes) Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Oregon Ohio State Notre Dame Michigan State Michigan Oklahoma State Texas A&M Ole Miss Wake Forest BYU UTSA Auburn Houston Baylor Iowa Wisconsin NC State Coastal Carolina Penn State Louisiana Pitt

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi State 1

