Lots Of Sunshine To Start The Week, Rain Arrives Late Week

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: High pressure situated in Mississippi has given us some picture-perfect weather, with temperatures around 70° and a lot of blue skies. Temperatures are still below average, but the day has been beautiful.

TONIGHT: Clear conditions expected to hang around into the evening hours, but another chilly night will be ahead. Temperatures tonight will be hovering around 40°, with some places touching the upper 30s. Some light frost could also develop.

TOMORROW: A slight warming trend will be in place to start the week, as temperatures will be in the mid 70s for tomorrow, but a lot of sunshine still.

EXTENDED: Temperatures are expected to be slightly above average for the start of the week, but a lot of sunshine is expected until about Wednesday. Clouds will be on the move in ahead of a cold front, which will bring rain for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures next weekend could struggle to get out of the 50s!