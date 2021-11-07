Montgomery Academy Holds STEAM Fest For The Community

by Mattie Davis

Montgomery Academy held their annual STEAM Fest, allowing local children to experience learning in an exciting way.

Montgomery Academy teachers say they enjoy teaching all things STEAM, that is science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Six years ago, they began sharing that love with the community by hosting an annual STEAM festival.

This year the event took place on Saturday, November 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The event included activities for children in pre-k through sixth grade like shooting rockets, building arcade games, and playing instruments. Community partners including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, National Society of Black Engineers, Alabama Wildlife Federation, and Starbase Maxwell hosted learning exhibits. There was also an art show to highlight local student artwork and a book fair.