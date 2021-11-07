Pike Road Hosts Annual Veterans Appreciation Ceremony

by Mattie Davis

As we approach Veterans’ Day, the Town of Pike Road recognized that the country we live in was not founded without sacrifice by hosting a veterans appreciation ceremony.

“We’ve never had one that wasn’t a standing room only crowd, so that makes you know that you’re doing something people appreciate but also something people recognize the importance of,” Mayor Gordon Stone said.

During their 10th annual ceremony on November 7, featured remarks were given by Leiutenant General James B. Hecker, the Commander and President of Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base. General Hecker believes it is important for communities to rally behind their veterans in support.

“Especially here in the River Region because we have so many veterans that are here,” Hecker said.

Each year during the ceremony, the town adds more bricks to their veterans’ memorial, each with a name of a veteran who served our country from their community. The patriotic music filled ceremony also included a wreath-laying, and local students from pike road intermediate school led the pledge of allegiance.

For the town, honoring veterans goes past just one day of the year. It is a value they uphold in their community.

“We are the patriots for a reason because we know nothing we have should be taken for granted,” Stone said.