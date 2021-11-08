Airmen Of The 908th Airlift Wing Returned To Maxwell Air Force Base

by Ja Nai Wright

The 908th is Alabama’s only Air Force Reserve Wing. The unit operates a fleet of nine C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft also known as the “Workhorse of the Air Force.” Monday the troops that had been deployed for almost 5 months in southwest Asia, have returned to Maxwell air force base.

“Its great to have them home, so excited, to have our squadron deployed and the mission that they did they made us really proud and they took care of our country kept us safe which is pretty much what we trained to do.” -Jay Ference, Lt. Col.

The returning Reservists are members of the 908th’s Operations Group and Maintenance Group. Families gathered at the base to welcome the troops back, sharing hugs, tears, a few laughs but most of all the love for one another. When asked what he is looking forward to now that he is home, staff sergeant Chris Redmond says he’s ready for the holidays.

“I’m looking forward to thanksgiving, looking forward to eating food like how we usually eat, its been a long time since I’ve had a good Barbecue.” Chris Redmond, Staff Sgt.

This deployment occurred in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite that officials say it is the largest deployment they have ever had.

“Its the largest deployment In our history of our wing, we sent out almost 24 percent of the wings members this year in 2021 and to be able to do that through COVID is astonishing.” -Jay Ference, Lt. Col.