ASU President Dr. Ross Signs Partnership with Ivory Coast University

by Carrington Cole

Alabama State University is making big steps with an international university.

ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Universite Internationale Clairfontaine of the Republic of Ivory Coast. The President of the Ivory Coast University, the Honorable Chantal Fanny, made the trip to ASU to sign the papersx in person.

Both universities will now have a relationship via online and collaborate together as a satellite university. Dr. Ross explained that this is a means for each university to learn and exchange resources to one another even while on opposite sides of the world.

“We look forward to the opportunity to expand our footprint and allowing the university Clairfontaine to expand their footprint here in the United States as well, so we’re just truly blessed to have this opportunity,” stated Dr. Ross.

This will be the first satellite university implemented in Africa.