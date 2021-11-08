D.A.’s Office Hosts Second Chance Job Fair for Ex-Offenders

by Carrington Cole

Former inmates were given a second chance Monday for a fresh start. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office teamed up with the Montgomery Career Center to host a Second Chance J0b Fair.

Having a criminal background makes it more difficult for ex-offenders to get back into the workforce and causes most to turn back to crime. The job fair was aimed at connecting ex-offenders with over 50 businesses who are willing to give them a new leash on life.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey talked about some of the resources that were available to not only help get jobs, but also help clear some ex-criminal records.

“We do have resources available,” stated D.A. Bailey. “We have the Circuit Clerk’s office which is offering an expungement clinic, which means that if you have a criminal record its possible that you can get your record cleared. There’s a new law in the books that has expanded that, and they can give you all the information here about that.”

If you’re eligible for the expungement process, you can contact the District Attorney’s office to get started on clearing your criminal record.

The Second Chance job fair ran from 9 am – 12 pm at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.