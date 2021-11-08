Rain Returns Later This Week

by Shane Butler

High pressure is the main weather feature over us through midweek. This will keep us dry and temps will warm nicely each day. Mornings start out chilly in the 40s but afternoon highs hover in the mid to upper 70s. A frontal boundary heads southward and into the state Thursday. We expect some rain along with a few rumbles of thunder. It’s out of here by Friday and we’re quickly drying again. The air will be a bit colder behind the system and morning temps will fall into the mid to upper 30s Sunday. Afternoon highs will only manage lower to mid 60s both days. High pressure builds over us once again and we’re starting out next week with clear skies.