Some Clouds Tuesday And Wednesday; Rain Thursday

by Ben Lang

Picture-perfect weather continues across central and south Alabama Monday. Afternoon highs range from the low to mid 70s. The sky likely remains cloudless for the rest of the day. Temperatures cool quickly this evening. The mercury falls into the 60s as the sun goes down. Temperatures fall to near 60° at 7PM, then into the mid 50s at 9PM and low 50s by 11PM. Overnight lows range from the low to mid 40s. A few locations may slide into the upper 30s.

Some clouds return to the sky Tuesday. However, the day looks mostly sunny on average, with clouds largely arriving late in the day. High temperatures trend a touch warmer. They range from the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday looks similar, with sunshine and some clouds. Highs range from the mid to upper 70s.

Rain arrives Thursday in advance of our next cold front. Some storms appear possible too, but none severe. Rain likely continues Thursday night. While the front pushes through our area. The rain may already be over by sunrise Friday morning. Sunshine could quickly return behind the front too. Temperatures turn cooler behind the front. Highs may only warm into the 60s to around 70° Friday.

The upcoming weekend could be abundantly sunny again, but also cooler. Saturday in particular looks rather cool, with highs near 60°. Saturday night lows fall into the 30s. Sunday looks warmer with highs closer to 70°.

The start of next week could also feature plentiful sunshine. However, a secondary cold front could move through our area late this weekend. That means next Monday may only feature high temperatures in the 60s despite a sunny sky.