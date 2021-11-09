14-Year-Old to Face Charges after Car Chase that Ended in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a 14-year-old driving an SUV with other juveniles inside will face charges after a chase that ended in Prattville.

State troopers say at about 8 a.m. today, they tried to stop a stolen SUV near the 219 mile marker on Interstate 65. That is around the Jemison/Thorsby exit north of Clanton.

A chase began south into the Prattville city limits, where state troopers say the SUV hit several vehicles while the driver tried to avoid law enforcement.

Prattville police used spike strips to deflate the SUV’s tires. That’s when state troopers say the SUV crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Main Street.

Investigators say besides the 14-year-old driver, there were an 11-year-old, 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and another 14-year-old inside.

State troopers say the 14-year-old driver will be charged with receiving stolen property first-degree, assault first-degree, speeding, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.