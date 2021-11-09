Alabama stays at No. 2 in CFP Rankings

by Adam Solomon

No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Cincinnati all moved up one spot behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama in the second College Football Playoff rankings. Two Southeastern Conference teams sat atop the ranking for a second straight week, but after Michigan State lost last weekend at least one spot in the top four was certain to change. The committee simply bumped up the Ducks, Buckeyes and Bearcats and dropped Michigan State to No. 7 behind No. 6 Michigan.