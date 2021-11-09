Authorities in Linden Search for Missing Man

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Search crews are looking for a missing man in Linden.

Chief Robert Alston says 56 year old William Gregory Mitchell was last seen about five days ago.

Mitchell is 5 feet 7 inches tall — and weighs about 130 lbs.

Canine units were brought in to help with the search.

Search crews are combed various areas around town Tuesday — trying to find the missing man.

Alston says Mitchell could be somewhere disoriented because he suffers from seizures and dementia.

“It’s definitely important to try and find him as soon as possible especially with the weather turning cold like it has. It takes down the chances of finding him safe,” said Alston.

“But we’re going to remain optimistic that he is somewhere just hunkered down and waiting to be found.”

Anyone with information concerning Mitchell’s whereabouts — call Linden Police at (334) 295-5051.