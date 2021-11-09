Clouds Increase Tuesday, Rain Returns Veteran’s Day

by Ben Lang

Wednesday afternoon looks pleasant but features increasing high clouds. These clouds arrived in west Alabama at midday, and gradually spread east across the rest of our area this afternoon. They likely won’t block out the sun completely. However, they likely create a “filtered” sunshine effect. These clouds definitely won’t produce any rain. Highs range from the mid to upper 70s today, around 5° above average for November 9th. Temperatures cool quickly once the sun goes down. Overnight low temperatures settle in the mid to upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds, but overall pleasant early November weather. Winds turn to the southeast during the day. The afternoon looks warm, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday remains rain-free, but rain returns Veteran’s Day. Thursday morning looks mainly rain free. However, a few spotty, brief, light showers appear possible. Rain and possibly some storms become more widespread by the afternoon. Any storms that form remain sub-severe. The rain moves west to east through our area rather quickly in advance of a cold front. The front likely clears our area by midnight, with a rapidly clearing sky and cooling temperatures in its wake.

Friday looks mainly sunny and mainly dry. Perhaps a stray shower remains possible during the morning across far south Alabama. Otherwise, Friday won’t be quite as warm, with highs in the 60s to around 70°. Friday night lows fall into the 40s and possibly the 30s.

This weekend looks quite sunny but cool, especially Saturday. High temperatures may struggle to reach 60°. Saturday night lows easily fall into the 30s. Sunday could be a bit warmer with highs closer to 70°. Another cold front pushes through Alabama late Sunday.

Sunday’s front means cooler weather for early next week. High temperatures likely won’t exceed the 60s next Monday and Tuesday. Lows fall to around 40° each night. However, both days look rather sunny.