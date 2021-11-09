Former Lee County District Attorney Sentenced to 10 Months in Jail

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has been ordered to serve his 10-month sentence for two felony counts in the Lee County Detention Facility in Opelika, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

In June, Hughes pleaded guilty to perjury in the first degree and the use of his public office for personal gain.

In September, attorneys for Hughes filed a motion asking that he serve his sentence in a community corrections program rather than in jail. Today, the trial court denied the request and ordered Hughes to report within 48 hours.

According to the plea agreement, Hughes agreed to a three-year sentence for both counts, split to serve ten months in jail. Additionally, Hughes will be required to pay back the Lee County District Attorney’s Fund $14,000 in legal fees related to the use of his public office for personal gain, and $1,350 in restitution to Highway 50 Towing of Lanett.

While Hughes previously had been suspended from office as a result of his indictment, the court’s acceptance of his plea of guilty caused his removal from office. He was allowed to remain out on bond pending an application to serve his sentence in a community corrections program.