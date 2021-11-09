Local Leaders React to Amazon Plan to Open $100 Million Facility in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Amazon says next year, it will open an Inbound Cross Dock facility in Montgomery. This 650,000-square-foot facility will provide more than 500 full-time jobs.

According to the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, the facility will be between I-65 and Highway 31, north of Hyundai Boulevard.

The new facility represents a $100 million capital investment. It will be the first Amazon facility of any type to be announced in the Montgomery metro area and is the only Amazon IXD facility in the state.

“We are proud to welcome Amazon to Montgomery County and into this growing community of diverse industries,” Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean said. “This facility will provide excellent opportunities for our citizens and pave the way for even more growth and investment in our area.”

“Amazon’s major investment shows that Montgomery is on the map and an essential part of logistics solutions for major brands and industries,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed. “We’re eager to grow this partnership on behalf of the Montgomerians who will benefit from the careers that this new facility will bring.”

Chamber Chairman John Yelverton added Amazon is a great addition to Montgomery’s business community. “We are honored to have Amazon locate here. They are on the forefront of technology in the home delivery market,” Yelverton said. “We would like to thank Amazon for believing in us, selecting Montgomery for their new facility, and we welcome them to the River Region family,” he added.

Amazon has also announced facilities in Huntsville and Birmingham.

Amazon says it has created more jobs in the past decade than any U.S. company, and has invested more than $530 billion in the U.S. over the last decade. Beyond their workforce, Amazon’s investments have supported nearly 1.6 million indirect jobs in fields like construction and hospitality. They also actively work to help communities by responding to the urgent needs of reducing hunger and homelessness and investing in education for children and young adults, according to the Chamber.