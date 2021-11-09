MGMWERX Introduces New Virtual Reality Training for Air Force Students and Montgomery First Responders

by Carrington Cole

Local Air Force members are getting a new and innovative way to train. MGMWERX, along with Air University, held an Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Expo to introduce their new training simulations.

The virtual reality technology creates amazing realism for the Air Force to engage in. These include: sight, sound, and smell. The virtual training will help with being able to identify specific smells that could lead to a fire or engine failure. An Air Force student can learn how to pilot an aircraft before having to step foot in one. They also have empathy training, where students can interact with an avatar to learn talking skills for a suicide prevention simulation.

Air University started using virtual reality training to make Air Force training safer and with fewer risks. The Director at MGMWERX, Retired Brig General Trent Edwards, is especially excited about the high-tech training equipment.

“At MGMWERX, we live in the world of why not and what if, making the impossible possible,” stated Edwards. “Its that same mentality, that same ingenuity, that same innovation that has made America what it is today.”

Montgomery Fire and Rescue Responders will also be able to start training with the virtual reality simulations in January 2022.