Montgomery County Deputies Investigate Shooting in Pike Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened late this afternoon at a gas station in Pike Road.

Chief Deputy Kevin Murphy tells Alabama News Network it happened at the Circle K on U.S. Highway 80, just off Exit 16 at Interstate 85.

He says two people were shot. One was involved in the shooting and the other appears to be an innocent bystander.

Right now, Murphy says three suspects are in custody and they are looking for a fourth.

