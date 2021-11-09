Rain Chances are Increasing this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

Another cold morning, but as we roll into the afternoon, we are seeing temperatures warm up nicely under a sky full of sunshine. Most places should reach the mid and upper 70s by the end of the day. The great weather will continue tomorrow with dry, pleasant weather We will see a few more clouds these days, but temperatures will remain the 74-79 degree range.

RAIN RETURNS: A cold front will bring clouds back to Alabama Thursday. Periods of rain are likely Thursday afternoon and evening; a few thunderstorms are possible as well, but severe storms are not expected with the main dynamic support passing well to the north. The main window for rain will come from noon to midnight Thursday, and amounts of around 1/2 inch are expected. Thursday’s high will be in the mid 70s for most places.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The front will be pushing out of the state early Friday morning and the sky becomes mostly sunny Friday with a brisk north wind. It will be cooler as highs will be in the 68-72 degree range. The weekend will be dry and much cooler; we expect a sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s. Temperatures in the 30s are expected by early Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: For now the week looks dry with highs in the 60s, while lows in the 40s are om the forecast. Still no sign of any severe thunderstorm threat for the next ten days.

Have a joyous Tuesday!!!

Ryan