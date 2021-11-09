Showers And A Few Storms Ahead This Week

by Shane Butler



We remain in this mild weather pattern through Wednesday. High pressure slides east of us allowing a frontal boundary to advance into the area Thursday. Showers and a few storms will accompany the boundary as it passes through the state. We don’t see anything too strong or severe but you may hear a rumble or two. Rainfall potential of .50 or less with this system. We’re drying out and not really cooling down just yet Friday. Another boundary will swing through and cool us down Saturday. Highs over the weekend drop into the 60s and morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Looks like lots of sunshine, so no issues for your outdoor plans either day. High pressure returns and we continue mostly clear and dry early next week. Temps should respond with highs back in the 70s by Tuesday.