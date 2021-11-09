Tallassee City Council Turns Over Investigation To Law Enforcement

by Ja Nai Wright

Last month the city council announced that they were stripping the mayor of his position as superintendent of utilities. This resulted in a $50,000 pay cut for the mayor. Although the city council claims they are investigating the mayor, they have not said what the investigation is about and why this is taking place.

Tuesday the city council had their monthly meeting, though this time the mayor was not in attendance. Towards the end of the meeting Councilman Bill Godwin read a statement vaguely detailing investigations of misconduct into city officials. It was not made clear what the city council investigated and why, or even why the mayor was stripped of a title last month.

The statement also says that some of these issues have yet to be resolved, therefore the council voted to have the misconduct investigated by the appropriate law enforcement agencies. All of the members of the council refused to comment on what this may mean for the mayor or other city officials in Tallassee.