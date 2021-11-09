Troy women dominate Talladega College with attendance record

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. – In her Trojan debut, Amber Leggett shined tallying 33 points to power Troy to a 101-81 come-from-behind win over Talladega College Tuesday in Trojan Arena.

Trojan Nation showed up loud and proud, setting a new women’s basketball attendance record inside Trojan Arena (2,784).

Leggett gave the Trojans the second-half spark they needed, scoring 23 of her 33 points in the third and fourth periods.

How It Happened

Talladega College jumped out to an early 7-4 lead in the opening quarter behind four points from forward Fu’Tra Banks. A second-chance layup from Sydni Tears allowed the Tornadoes to advance their lead to seven, 13-6, midway through the first period.

A pair of layups from Troy’s Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team selection Felmas Koranga cut Troy’s deficit to four at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans and Tornadoes traded buckets through the opening eight minutes of the second quarter before Troy banked five straight shots to bring the game within one, 35-34.

Talladega College ended its scoring drought matching the Trojans shot-for-shot before Tierra Tullis knocked down three to give the Tornadoes a 44-41 lead heading into the halftime break.

Troy’s first lead of the game came at the halfway mark of the third period when newcomer Za’Nautica Downs drained a triple to give the Trojans a 56-54 lead. Janiah Sandifer tacked on five points in the final minute of the third to give Troy a 67-62 advantage heading into the final 15 minutes of action.

Troy’s lead ballooned to 16 with just 2:39 left to play when Tina Stephens picked up an and one. Stephens finished 16 points and seven rebounds.

Quotable – Head Coach Chanda Rigby

“It was a great night in Trojan Arena. I appreciate the students that came out to support us. I was really nervous about this game because Talladega has already played six games, and it was our first game. We have a lot of new players, and I knew it was going to take a minute to get our feet under us. I am glad we were able to keep it close enough all game that we were able to come back at the end.”