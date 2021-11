by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon on Carmichael Road.

Police say at about 1:50 p.m., a man and a woman were both shot in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road. That is just east of the Eastern Boulevard intersection.

Police say their injuries are non-life threatening. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say there is no other information to release about the investigation.