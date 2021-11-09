UPDATE: Missing Univ. of Alabama Student’s Body Recovered from Black Warrior River

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuscaloosa police say the body of missing University of Alabama student Garrett Walker was pulled from the Black Warrior River around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Walker had disappeared early Sunday morning. He was a 20-year-old aerospace engineering student from Maryland. Some of his clothes and his phone had been found in the river on Sunday, which is what prompted a search of the water.

“We’re heartbroken for Garrett’s family and friends, as well as everyone in the Tuscaloosa and UA communities who are mourning this tragic loss,” the Tuscaloosa Police Department posted on Facebook.

Police have not said how Walker may have ended up in the river.

His family released a statement:

“We remember Garrett as a young man of faith,” said his mother, Debbie Walker. “We were so proud of him. He was dedicated to his faith and his friends, he loved to learn, and was so excited about studying at the University of Alabama.”

His family says he was a private pilot with significant aviation experience and had selected the University of Alabama to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps as an engineer.

“He was proud to be a student here and was eager to make his mark in the world,” said Andrew Walker, his father. “Our son was an exceptional young man. There are no words to describe our loss.”

Garrett’s large family includes his two twin brothers and a sister.

His parents say they thank the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Fire and Rescue divers, the University of Alabama community and everyone who engaged in the search for their son. A GoFundMe page has been established by the family in order to endow a scholarship honoring his life. They now ask for privacy as they grieve.

From earlier Tuesday: