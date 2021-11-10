Alabama State drop to 0-2 with loss at Vanderbilt

by Adam Solomon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Despite shooting 50 percent from the floor Wednesday night, Alabama State couldn’t withstand a pair of runs by Vanderbilt falling to the Commodores 91-72 on Wednesday night.

Alabama State (0-2), playing their second road game in as many days, outshot the Commodores from the floor despite taking eight less shots on the night. The Hornets hit 50 (26-of-52) percent from the floor and 31.6 (6-of-19) percent from beyond the arc.

They also connected on 82.4 (14-of-17) percent from the free throw line, but it was the turnovers and a big first half run that put room between the two teams. Alabama State was forced into 24 turnovers and gave up a 10-0 run early in the first, scored all by Myles Stute to extend the Commodores lead to 22-12 with 10:31 remaining in the first half.

The Hornets battled back but Vanderbilt (1-0) pushed the lead to 15 at the break and Alabama State was unable to recover.

Trace Young (Owensboro, Ky.) led Alabama State with 11 points, while Jordan O’Neal (Mobile, Ala.) and Juan Reyna (San Antonio, Texas) added 10 in the loss. Isaiah Range (Cedar Hill, Texas) added nine off the bench, while Jayme Mitchell (Jackson, Miss.) and Christian McCray (Las Vegas, Nev.) added eight each.

Jordan Wright led Vanderbilt with 16 points, while Jamaine Mann recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Scotty Pippen, Jr. added 15 and Stute 13 in the win. Vanderbilt finished the night shooting 45.3 (29-of-64) percent from the floor and 28.6 (8-of-28) percent from beyond the arc.