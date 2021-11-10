Another Very Mild Day, but Rain and Storms Return Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

Not as cold this morning, but still there us a chill in the air. As we roll into the afternoon, the dry air in place will warm up nicely again with most locations in the mid to upper 70s, under a sky with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will be on the increase, especially as we head into tonight.

RAIN RETURNS: The clouds are ahead of a cold front that will bring rain and a few storms back to Alabama during the day tomorrow. Severe storms are not expected with the main dynamic support passing well to the north; the main window for rain will come from 6AM-6PM as the timing of the front will be a little quicker than first thought. Rain amounts of around 1/2 inch are expected and highs will be in the low to mid 70s for most places.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The front will be pushing out of the state by early Friday morning and the sky becomes mostly sunny Friday with a brisk north wind. It will be cooler as highs will be in the upper 60s. The weekend will be dry and much cooler with morning lows in the 30s, while we expect a sunny sky Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday will feature a few more clouds by the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: For now most of next the week looks dry with highs in the 60s, while lows in the 30s and 40s are in the forecast. A cold front will bring a chance of showers Friday. Still no sign of any severe thunderstorm threat for Alabama for the next ten days

IN THE TROPICS: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a powerful non-tropical low pressure system located more than 400 miles northeast of Bermuda have changed little in organization during the past several hours. Recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that hurricane-force winds are occurring south of the center. However, the low is still interacting with a frontal boundary, and the system has not yet acquired enough tropical cyclone characteristics to be considered a subtropical storm. Additional development is still possible during the next day or two, and a subtropical storm could form during this time. Thereafter, the system is forecast to move over colder water and be absorbed by a larger non-tropical low. Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

Have an exciting Wednesday!!!

Ryan