City Of Tallassee Requests State Law Enforcement To Investigate City Officials

by Ja Nai Wright

After Tuesday nights’ City Council meeting, a resolution has been released to the public detailing the reasons why the mayor and other city officials are under investigation by the city council. The council is requesting that state law enforcement agencies take over the investigation. Some of the allegations include; harassment, purchase of goods and services by the mayor without approval, purchase of a personal motor vehicle, etc.

Below is a copy of the resolution that was approved by the Tallassee City Council.