Gov. Kay Ivey’s Chief of Staff Named President of Univ. of South Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff Jo Bonner has been named president of the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

Bonner, who is a former Congressman from Mobile, was named over two candidates with more degrees and experience in higher education.

A statement by trustee board pro tem Jimmy Shumock calls the 61-year-old Bonner a proven innovator, skilled administrator and influential leader in the state.

Bonner was the only candidate without an earned doctoral degree and his resume doesn’t include experience in academic administration.

Trustees chose him over the education dean at Florida State University and the immediate past president of the University of Texas at Tyler.

Bonner’s sister, Judy Bonner, was the president of the University of Alabama from 2012 to 2015.

