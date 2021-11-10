Henry Ruggs III’s Lawyers Want to Block Medical Records Release

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorneys for former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III have launched a bid to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a woman and cost Ruggs his job.

Ruggs didn’t appear in person in court Wednesday, as prosecutors filed additional charges that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round draft pick is convicted.

He’s accused of driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada before his sports car crashed into a vehicle early Nov. 2, killing Tina Tintor and her dog.

Ruggs is on house arrest with strict conditions while the case proceeds.

Ruggs, who is from Montgomery, was a star receiver at the University of Alabama from 2017-19.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)