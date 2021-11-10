Is It Time to Increase Bond In Murder Cases?

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

In Alabama, the maximum bond that a judge can issue in a homicide case is $150,ooo.

Law enforcement officials say these low bond are putting violent criminals back on the streets, where they continue acts of violence and they want that to change.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is leading a charge to have bond for murder cases increased to $1.5 million.

“Perfect example, just last week, the Montgomery Police Department made an arrest for a murder that happened on Halloween night, and that person was already out on bail on a previous homicide” says Bailey.

This isn’t the first time Bailey has lobbied for increased bond for murder cases.

In 2014, Bailey successfully appealed the Supreme Court of Alabama to increase bond from $75,000 to $150,000.

Bailey says he has contacted the Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, and expects a ruling in the near future.

Last Friday the Criminal Justice Committee voted isbn favor of raising the bond amount, now the state Supreme Court must rule on the measure.