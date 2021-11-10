Montgomery County Man Faces Child Pornography Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall says a Montgomery County man has been arrested on multiple charges of child pornography possession.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, 46-year-old Steven Satterwhite was arrested by Special Agents of the Attorney General’s Office and taken to the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $37,500.

If convicted, Satterwhite faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the five counts, which are class C felonies.

His arrest was the result of a partnership between the Attorney General’s Office, the East Metro Area Crime Center, the Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force, the Montgomery Police Department and the Prattville Police Department, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

No further information about this case was released.