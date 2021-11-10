Montgomery Man Charged Multiple Charges of Possession of Child Pornography

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest yesterday of a Montgomery County man on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

Steven Satterwhite, 46, of Montgomery, was arrested by Special Agents of the Attorney General’s Office and taken to the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $37,500.

Police say this arrest was the result of a partnership between the Attorney General’s Office, the East Metro Area Crime Center, the Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force, Montgomery Police Department, and Prattville Police Department.

If convicted, Satterwhite faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the five counts, which are class C felonies.

No further information about the investigation or about Satterwhite’s alleged crimes other than what is stated in the arrest warrant may be released at this time.