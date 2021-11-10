Pleasant Wednesday Afternoon, Rain Likely Thursday

by Ben Lang

Despite all the clouds we saw Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday morning was tremendously sunny across central and south Alabama. While morning lows fell into the 40s, midday temperatures were in the 70s. A south wind fosters another pleasantly warm afternoon. Highs range from the mid to upper 70s Wednesday. A few low 80° readings are possible near the Florida state line. Despite an essentially cloudless sky at midday, clouds may increase a bit this afternoon. Clouds situated across Louisiana at midday gradually spread east into part of our area Wednesday afternoon. These are rather thin, high clouds similar to Tuesday. They won’t produce any rain.

The weather pattern changes on Veteran’s Day thanks to a cold front. A few showers appear possible during the morning. However, these are likely of the spotty, brief, and light variety. Rain and a few storms appear more likely and widespread during the afternoon and early evening. It looks likely that most of the rain occurs in a narrow line immediately along the front. Rain amounts won’t be particularly heavy, but decent for the short duration of rain in any particular location. Rain totals could be around one-quarter to one-half inch for many.

The rain likely exits Alabama by midnight, with a rapidly clearing sky behind the front. Friday morning looks sunny and cool, but afternoon temperatures rebound into the 60s to around 70°. Another cold front pushes through Friday night. This looks like a dry and relatively cloudless front. However, the start of the weekend looks cooler in its wake.

Saturday looks sunny but cool and breezy. A cool northwest wind results in high temperatures around 60°. Saturday night lows fall into the 30s. Sunday could be milder with highs closer to 70°. Sunday also features a mostly sunny sky.

The first few days of next week look mostly or completely sunny. High temperatures may only be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. However, temperatures could peak closer to 70° on Wednesday afternoon.