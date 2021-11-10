Showers & Storms Thursday

by Shane Butler

High pressure moves east of us allowing a frontal boundary to make a run at the state Thursday. Showers and a few storms are likely through the afternoon and into the evening. Rainfall amounts should remain under half and inch. The frontal boundary quickly moves south of us and we’re back to sunshine Friday. Temps will still manage to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs. Another boundary will swing through the area Saturday. It’s a dry front, so no precipitation with this one. It will usher in much colder air behind it. High temps will only reach the lower to mid 60s both days. Overnight lows will be rather chilly with mid to upper 30s. High pressure returns and we’re warming again early next week. Abundant sunshine will help temps warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s Tuesday into Wednesday. Our next rain maker will enter the state late week. We’re thinking another round of rain and possibly storms next Thursday into Friday.