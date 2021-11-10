UPDATE: 18-Year-Old Dies of Injuries Suffered in Montgomery Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a person injured in a wreck on Sunday has now died.

Police say 18-year-old Laddarion Gooden of Montgomery was a passenger in a small SUV that crashed at around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police say he died yesterday in a hospital.

Police say the single-car wreck happened in the area around Baldwin Brook Drive and Halifax Lane, which is off Woodley Road outside of the bypass.

The investigation into this fatal crash is continuing and police say they have no further information available for release at this time.