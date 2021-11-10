UPDATE: Arrests Made in Pike Road Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says so far, two people have been charged in a shooting outside of a Circle K in Pike Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old James McKenzie III and 18-year-old Emiliuan Tindie Spinks have been arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

The shooting happened Tuesday at around 3:21 p.m. in the parking lot of the Circle K at 12654 U.S. Highway 80. Deputies say several people were involved.

Two people were shot. One was taken by ambulance to the hospital, the other by personal vehicle. Investigators say one of the people injured is also a suspect and remains in the hospital. The other, a bystander, was treated and released.

They identify the third suspect as 20-year-old Javon Quintarion Lawrence. Deputies say an arrest will be made once he is released.

The sheriff’s office says it has no other information to release.