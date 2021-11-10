UPDATE: Missing Boater’s Body Found in Lake Martin

by Alabama News Network Staff

Crews have recovered the body of a missing boater on Lake Martin.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of 58-year-old Roger Milby of Opelika was recovered at about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday near the shoreline south of Camp ASCCA.

His boat had previously been located north of Camp ASCCA after his wife reported him missing to the Alexander City Police Department.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division, ALEA Aviation, the Alex City Police Department, Fire Department, Dive Team, Search and Rescue Squad and the Tallapoosa County Task Force all assisted with the search to locate Milby.

The incident remains under investigation by the ALEA Marine Patrol Division.