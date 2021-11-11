A Colder Weekend Ahead!

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary pushes through the state tonight. Rain and storms will exit to our east. High pressure will return and skies are back to sunshine Friday. This will be a nice and mild day with temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs. A true cold front will swing through the state Friday night into early Saturday. Much colder air accompanies this boundary and you will notice it. Temps will only manage lower 60s for highs both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. We will need to mention the threat for patchy frost early Sunday morning. High pressure maintains a hold on our weather through early next week. This means lots of sunshine along with warming temperatures. We’re back in the low to mid 70s by Wednesday. Another frontal system heads our way for that Thursday. Once again, we expect a round of showers and possibly t-storms Thursday afternoon. A return to clear and colder conditions heading into that following weekend.