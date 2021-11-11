ADPH: COVID-19 Cases in Alabama Schools Rise Above 700

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new COVID-19 school dashboard. For the first time in weeks, it shows cases have risen slightly.

The dashboard for November 10 shows 722 cases in Alabama schools, up from 660 the week before, but still below the 752 recorded in the week before that. About a month ago, there were 1,167 cases.

These statistics don’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers. The previous week’s numbers are in parentheses:

Montgomery: 19 (29)

Autauga County: 19 (10)

Elmore County: 20 (24)

Pike Road: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

Dallas County: fewer than 5 (o)

Selma: fewer than 5 (o)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE