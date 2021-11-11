Afternoon And Evening Rain And Some Storms Thursday

by Ben Lang

Thursday features a likely round of rain and a few storms in central and south Alabama. Most of the rain holds off until the early afternoon. By that time, rain arrives in west Alabama. Much of the rain likely occurs in a narrow line immediately in advance of a cold front. The line of rain and embedded storms steadily moves west to east through our area during the afternoon and evening. Prior to rain in any particular location, the sky remains anywhere from partly to mostly cloudy. Given some pockets of sunshine and a strong south breeze, temperatures easily warm into the 70s to near 80° before rain arrives.

Rain likely exits east Alabama prior to midnight. Temperatures cool underneath a rapidly clearing sky behind the front overnight. Temperatures range from the 40s to around 50° at sunrise Friday morning. Friday afternoon temperatures rebound into the 60s to near 70°. Friday night turns quite cool, especially after a secondary cold front pushes through our area. Evening temperatures gradually fall through the 50s. Many locations could be near 40° by sunrise Saturday.

Saturday remains quite cool thanks to a strong northwest breeze. Temperatures may struggle to reach 60° during the afternoon. However, the sky remains sunny from sunrise to sunset. Saturday night could be our coldest of the Fall season so far. Lows fall into the 30s. Sunday could be a bit warmer with highs in the 60s. A few clouds may fill the sky as yet another cold front pushes through our area. However, the front won’t produce any rain. Sunday night lows fall to around 40°.

Next week begins on a nice note for the middle of November. Temperatures warm into the 60s Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Many locations could reach the low 70s Wednesday afternoon. Monday could be a cloudless day, while Tuesday and Wednesday feature a mostly sunny sky and no rain. Rain appears possible towards the end of next week. Models indicate the next cold front arriving in Alabama next Thursday or Friday.